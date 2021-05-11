Namibia: Beat Us If You Can, Say Pirates

Orlando Pirates have thrown down the gauntlet to their Namibia Premier Football League rivals after cruising into Golden League over the weekend.

Sunday's 5-3 crushing of Blue Waters at Sam Nujoma Stadium, followed a routine 2-0 victory over Civics at the same venue a day earlier.

The Buccaneers are the only side to complete the first phase of the transitional season with a 100% record. They intend to carry that impressive form through to the Golden League stage where the two group winners and runners-up continue fighting for supremacy.

"It's about the players following instructions and executing them to the tee. It takes talent and great effort to be able to do that. It was a tremendous performance," said Pirates head coach Woody Jacobs.

Group 1 winners Mighty Gunners, Tigers and Young Brazilians also made it to the Golden League.

"We're through to the next round and winners of the group. Well done to the boys," Jacobs said.

Having scored scored 15 goals in five matches and let in just three, the Pirates juggernaut will be hard to stop.

Jacobs though played down suggestions his side will walk the rest of the abbreviated campaign.

"After performances like these you would say that [ Pirates are favourites]. We played in a group that people say is not the strongest," said Jacobs.

"We'll see what the other group cooks up in terms of our opponents but I'm sure it will be quality. Because there are also some good teams in there."

The team's early success is down to meticulous recruitment policy and hard work, he says.

"When I joined Pirates about a month ago, I said this is a team that needs to be restored to its pedigree. They were basement dwellers for a long time. The team lost it's illustrious standing," Jacobs said of preparations for the season.

"I went on a recruitment drive and I said we needed quality, as that's the only way we can restore [the club's status]. We brought in a lot of quality and it's evident on the pitch.

"But names don't play football. It's down to you as the coach and the players to go out there and grind," he explained.

Young Brazilian finished second to Pirates to secure their place in the NPFL Golden League, while Blue Waters (7) and Civics (7) are in the Silver League. Julinho Sporting (2) and Citizens (1) will contest the Bronze League.

Mighty Gunners won Group A after collecting four points over the weekend to total 10, following a goalless encounter with Tigers on Saturday and beating Young African 2-0 on Sunday.

"We have achieved our goal of topping the group, and now have to work harder as a daunting task lays ahead of us," he said.

Ingweinyama displaced Tura Magic to progress as runners-up, after coming from behind to edge Black Africa 2-1 on Sunday.

Tigers collected nine points, one more than Tura Magic who along with BA, on six, will play in the Silver League section.

The Magicians smashed Eleven Arrows 5-1 on Sunday to secure their place.

Young African on five points and Arrows on three will play in the Bronze League.

Gunners head coach Hengari Gerhard said his side was rewarded for their diligence with a spot in the Golden League.

The group winners received N$35 00 each in prize money, with N$20 000 reserved for the second place and N$17 500 for third spot.

Teams that ended in positions fourth to sixth got N$14 000, N$8 500, N$5 000 respectively for their efforts.