South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture Assist Farmers in Drought Stricken Areas

11 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

One thousand one hundred and fifteen farmers located in critical and extremely critical drought-stricken areas eligible for drought relief received fodder support in April 2021, to the value of R12.2 million.

According to the Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Ivan Meyer, based on the latest bi-annual veld assessment completed in March 2021, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture has categorised the veld as critical or extremely critical in parts of the Central Karoo, Garden Route and West Coast Districts.

Meyer: "The veld conditions in many parts of the Central Karoo have deteriorated. The veld in Little Karoo is currently in an arid condition, with critically dry areas. Conditions in the Matzikama Local Municipality have not changed much since the 2020 assessment. The area is still in extremely critical condition. The veld condition in the Mossel Bay and Hessequa Local Municipalities is currently in a dry condition having received below-average rainfall."

Meyer highlights that it will need at least three years of above-average rainfall for the veld to recover from the devastating drought.

"In the interim, we encourage farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices. Further support is provided by offering workshops to assist farmers in introducing disaster risk reduction methodologies and practices on their farms. By doing so, we prepare farmers for future disaster episodes impacted by climate change," concludes Meyer.

Copyright © 2021 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved.

