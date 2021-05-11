South Africa: It Is Time to Do a Rethink On Special Economic Zones - the Current Model Isn't Working

analysis

It is time to do a radical rethink of South Africa's approach towards special economic zones (SEZs). The current approach, which has been tried since the establishment of the industrial development zone in Coega in 2001, has failed to make a meaningful impact on South Africa's developmental prospects. Nor will it ever succeed in doing so.

Ann Bernstein is head of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. This article is based on a new CDE report, 'What if SA had a special economic zone that was actually special?'

If you asked 100 businesspeople to list the three most important constraints on their businesses' capacity to grow faster and employ more people, how many times do you think you'd see "a lack of suitable office, warehouse and factory space" in the responses? Personally, I'd be surprised if it appeared at all.

Yes, you might find some firms complaining about the lack of suitable space in some residential areas, especially in townships. But for almost any other business you might name, a deficiency in suitable premises is very unlikely to be anywhere near the top of their list of most significant constraints.

Special economic zones (SEZs) are formally defined geographic areas in...