South Africa: Vehicle Shortage Faculty Sergeant Arrested for Corruption

press release

A 49-year-old police sergeant attached to the Aeroton based Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU), is expected to appear in the Booysens Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 12 May 2021, for alleged corruption.

It is alleged that following an incident on 05 May 2021, where a Toyota Avanza was hijacked in Alexandra. The said vehicle was recovered by tracker and taken to Aeroton vehicle storage facility. The victim was consequently notified and he went to the facility to claim it. Upon arrival R15 000 was demanded for the vehicle to be released as he was told that the Vehicle Identity Number (VIN) was tempered with.

The motorist left and later received a call informing him to bring at least R3 000 in order to retrieve the vehicle. Faced with the predicament the victim turned to the Germiston based Serious Corruption Investigation team for assistance which resulted in the arrest of the Sergeant on Monday, 10 May 2021 following a sting operation. An amount of R4 000 was recovered from the suspect following a search.