South Africa: 'Hawks' Wanted R500 Million From Me, Claims Former Prasa Boss Lucky Montana During Commission Testimony

Former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana was supposed to answer questions about property transactions, but he ended up making allegations that witnesses were threatened to testify.

The former chief executive of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Lucky Montana returned to the State Capture Inquiry on Monday to answer questions about his property transactions. But at the end of the day, his testimony was described as "running around in circles".

Montana told the inquiry that he "rejects with contempt" suggestions that he used Prasa money to buy property through his property development partner.

Previous testimony before the inquiry alleged that Montana would view properties, and these would then be paid for by Riaan van der Walt through a company called Precise Trade and Invest 02. Van der Walt, through Precise Trade, is alleged to have settled Montana's bond for a property in Tshwane, among other transactions, as revealed by Daily Maverick.

Montana confirmed he had a relationship with Van der Walt, whom he described as "a great legal mind" and an "Afrikaner who was committed to South Africa". Montana claimed the allegations had "destroyed" Van der Walt, who has since relocated to Texas...