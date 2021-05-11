Congo-Kinshasa: UNFPA Executive Director to Visit DRC

11 May 2021
UNFPA East and Southern Africa (Johannesburg)

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of the Congo--Dr. Natalia Kanem, the Executive Director of UNFPA, the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency, will be visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 12 May.

This is the first mission of the UNFPA Executive Director and UN Under-Secretary General to the country. It will be an opportunity to meet with officials from the Government, the United Nations system and with members of civil society, development partners, communities, and women and young people.

The Executive Director's visit is a show of solidarity with the people of the DRC in their journey towards sustainable development. UNFPA stands for human rights and the dignity and safety of women and girls, and passionately believes that sustainable development and prosperity are only achievable when there is gender quality and women are empowered.

UNFPA supports the rights, safety and dignity of women and girls and equal opportunity for all, through a bold Call to Action with three goals in all 150 countries, including the DRC:

Ending preventable maternal deaths

Ending unmet need for family planning

Ending gender-based violence and harmful practices, including child marriage and female genital mutilation.

The Executive Director will visit the eastern part of the country, where she is to meet survivors of gender-based violence, and as champion of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC), she will advocate for the prevention of and response to GBV.

At a health centre in Kinshasa, the Executive Director will interact with clients and have an honest exchange with women leaders who play an important role in the fight for the rights of women and young girls.

During the trip, she will meet with the highest Congolese authorities and development partners. In addition, this will be an opportunity to support the Government's efforts in advancing social and economic development, including the Population and Housing Census (PHC2).

For more information, please contact:

Siaka Traore - Communication Specialist, DRC

traore@unfpa.org

Tel: 00243 815 786 999

Daisy Leoncio - Regional Communications Adviser

Leoncio@unfpa.org

+1(347) 491-9154

Read the original article on UNFPA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 UNFPA East and Southern Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: UNFPA

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.