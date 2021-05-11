South Africa: 20 Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson 15 - the Lazy Vision Statement

opinion

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learned many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of over 13 000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Allon shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learned using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey - from ideation through to scaling a business.

Let's be honest. At the beginning of our entrepreneurial journeys, the first few months if not years are just about making month-end. If we get through month-end and survive another month, mission accomplished.

What I have observed over the last 20 years is that, prior to starting a business, most entrepreneurs do create a vision or fantasy in their minds around where they would like to take their businesses. They may go as far as sharing their vision with their friends at dinner parties and, if there are investors in the mix, they will share the vision with them on one slide in a PowerPoint presentation. But, not two months into the entrepreneurial journey, most entrepreneurs are winded by reality, and the...