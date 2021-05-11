South Africa: Bogus Recruiters Arrested for Over Half a Million Rand Theft

press release

Two suspects between (47) and (50) were arrested by members of the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigation team together with Mpumalanga Crime Intelligence during a joint intelligence driven investigation.

They allegedly impersonated officials from the Department of Health conducting a recruitment drive reaching out to gatherings like churches and other places where they could find youth in numbers. They promised them enrolment at the nursing Training College which would guarantee employment at the Department of Health.

The bogus recruiters demanded money for enrolment from all the prospective nursing trainees. More than 75 unemployed youth paid the money into the suspect's accounts between 2016 and 2017 totalling to R610 000-00.

After the victims based in Mpumalanga and other provinces paid the money, the suspects started telling them stories about the employment they were promised. The matter was reported to the team in 2018 and investigation revealed that the suspects were not the employees of any department. Two of the three bogus recruiters were arrested and the third is sought by the Hawks.

The duo are expected to appear before the Bushbuckridge Magistrate Court on Tuesday 11 May 2021.