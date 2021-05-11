South Africa: TTM Revelling in Nedbank Cup Triumph but Fight for Survival Is Not Over

analysis

Limpopo side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila managed to claim the Nedbank Cup in their first-ever appearance in a major final. They are now hoping to use the momentum from this impressive victory to avoid the relegation and promotion playoffs.

Undoubtedly, after their history-making triumph over Chippa United in the Nedbank Cup final, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) are still in honeymoon mode. You can't blame them for it either, theirs is a remarkable story of turning things around.

However, they will have to shelve some of those positive emotions momentarily with relegation threatening to rain on their parade. As the team's head coach Dylan Kerr pointed out after the win on Saturday.

"It's a great achievement for TTM after the season that they've had. The players have been through so many ups and downs, mainly downs, but today they thoroughly deserved it," said Kerr, who has been working with Mpho Maleka and David Mathebula to ensure the turnaround.

"The players have got to enjoy tonight but not too much because we've got a very tricky game against SuperSport on Wednesday and we're still not out of danger. We've got to be careful tonight. There'll be some celebrations. But they'll be in bed...