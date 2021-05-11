South Africa: Fourth Accused in the Royal Bafokeng Fraud Case, Sentenced to 15 Years Imprisonment

11 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The fourth accused in the Royal Bafokeng fraud case, Aaron Madada (43) was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment by the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crime Court on Monday, 10 May 2021.

In July 2018, Madanda together with his three co-accused, Goci Nwabisa (32), Tshepo Daniel Sehlapelo (30) and Lefty Nkabe Makalela (44) approached an Absa bank official in Burgersfort posing as signatories of Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

The group presented fraudulent identity documents and asked the bank employee to assist in opening an account to transfer over R500 million from Royal Bafokeng Holdings account into the new account.

The official became suspicious and alerted the authorities, subsequently the accused were arrested by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation members.

Nwabisa, Sehlapelo, and Makalela have since been convicted by the same court and each sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment. Nwabisa and Sehlapelo were additionally sentenced to another 2 years direct imprisonment for contravention of Sec 18 (1) of the Identification Act 68, 1997. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Madanda's 5 years of the 15 year sentence will run concurrently with 8 years sentence that he is currently serving on another unrelated fraud. He was further declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.