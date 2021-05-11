South Africa: 20 Lessons in 20 Years - Lesson 2 - Is There Really a Market?

11 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Allon Raiz

Over the past 20 years, Raizcorp CEO Allon Raiz has learned many tough lessons and overcome many entrepreneurial challenges. He has also had the privilege of learning from the journeys of over 13 000 entrepreneurs who have passed through Raizcorp. In this series of articles, Allon shares 20 of some of the most important lessons he has learned using a sequence that mirrors the typical stages of any entrepreneurial journey - from ideation through to scaling a business.

In his book The E-myth Revisited, Michael E Gerber aptly uses the expression "entrepreneurial spasm" to describe the reasons behind many so-called entrepreneurs entering the business fray. The individual experiences one or two bursts of "demand" for a product or service and interprets this as a market signal. The most common source of these "signals" is the individual's friends and family who may, out of some sort of loyalty, provide the first order or orders for the product or service. They may even overpay.

Many would-be entrepreneurs also make the assumption that every problem that can be solved by a product or service amounts to a sustainable business. One could - quite comfortably - describe a cold toilet seat in the middle...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.