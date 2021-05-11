South Africa: Alleged Tax Evaders Arrested for Millions Worth of Fraud

11 May 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Johannesburg Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team arrested two former South African Revenue Service (SARS) Auditors, Corah Madlepollo Kooko (39 ) and Noluthando Sipokazi Mbanga (45 ), and a runner, Mndolozi Mncube (44) today for alleged tax evasion worth approximately R321 million.

The trio have been charged for tax fraud in contravention of the Value Added Tax Act, as well as Customs and Excise Act with an actual loss of over R277 million, R44 millions of which has already been recovered through investigation in conjunction with SARS.

During the period between 2013 and 2016, SARS investigators identified extensive VAT fraud with Small and Medium Enterprises (SMES) sectors registered as VAT merchants.

The fraud related to the claiming of undue VAT refunds from SARS and money laundering pertaining to these companies and their directors working in cahoots.

The Hawks investigation uncovered that the syndicate involves more than twenty individuals and various companies. Taxpayers, runners, SARS current and former employees, as well as bank employees were also caught up in the web of deceit. Most of the fraudulent invoices were uploaded from the SARS branch in Randfontein where some of the implicated suspects were based.

The trio was granted R10 000 bail each and the case is postponed to 13 July 2021 pending further investigation whilst the Hawks circle for the rest of the suspects.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.