Tanzania: Samia Names Seven Appellate Court Judges, 21 Others for High Court

11 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed seven new judges of the Court of Appeal.

A press statement issued by the Directorate of President's Communications Tuesday afternoon named the appointees as Patricia Fikirini, Penterine Kente, Dr Paul Kihwelo, Lucia Kairo, Lilian Mashaka, Issa Maige and Abraham Mwampashi.

It added that the appointment of Judge Patricia Fikirini commenced on May 5, this year while the nomination of other judges of the Appellate Court begins today, (May 11, 2021).

Meanwhile, President Samia has extended Justice Sivangilwa Mwangesi's contract to two years effective from February 15, 2021. In the same development, the Head of State has appointed 21 judges of the High Court.

Their appointments, according to the statement, commences Tuesday, May 11, 2021. A swearing ceremony schedule for the appointees will be issued later, the statement added.

Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

