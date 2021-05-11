Tanzania: Health Minister Tables 1.1tri/ - Budget Estimates for 2021/22 Fiscal Year

11 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Jeremiah Sisya

Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Dorothy Gwajima has tabled her ministry's budget estimates for 2021/22 Fiscal Year in the Parliament in Dodoma outlining various priorities geared to improve health services in the country.

In the next fiscal year, the Health Ministry will throw weight on strengthening electronic systems to manage the distribution of medicine and other medical equipment as well as employ more staff to address the shortage of health experts in the country.

In order to accomplish the ministry's plans for the next FY, Dr Gwajima has asked the lawmakers to endorse 1.1tr/-.

Disaggregating the figure, Dr Gwajima said the ministry will spend 28.7bn/- on recurrent.

She told Bunge that 12.98bn/- will be used to pay salary to the staff while approximately 15.7bn/ will be used for other expenses.

According to the Minister, approximately 14.9bn/- will be used in the implementation of various development projects.

Also, the Ministry has requested a total of 43.6bn/- for the Social Development department.

