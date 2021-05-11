Tanzania: Sports Ministry Announces Stern Actions On Derby Saga

11 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has issued a statement with four directives regarding the suspension of the match between Simba Sports Club and Young Africans which was supposed to be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dares Salaam, last Saturday.

The Ministry revealed the measures supposed to be taken by stakeholders to address concerns raised by football fans; a day after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa directed it to issue the statement on derby saga.

Minister Innocent Bashungwa met with representatives from both clubs, TFF, Tanzania Premier League Board and Sports Council and Sports Director on Monday evening to contemplate the matter and come up with four resolutions, according to the Ministry's statement issued on Tuesday. The following are areas of agreement.

1. Date to be reset for the derby match

2. Over 43,000 tickets issued under the N-Card system to be restored for the next derby match by the Data Centre.

3. N-Card system will be ready to issue tickets to new football fans wish to attend the derby game

4. Minister to hold a meeting with TFF and Young Africans aiming at restoring faith among the two parties.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles
Meet the (Contested) New King of the Zulus

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.