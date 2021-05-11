Tanzania: Sports Ministry Announces Stern Actions On Derby Saga

The Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has issued a statement with four directives regarding the suspension of the match between Simba Sports Club and Young Africans which was supposed to be played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dares Salaam, last Saturday.

The Ministry revealed the measures supposed to be taken by stakeholders to address concerns raised by football fans; a day after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa directed it to issue the statement on derby saga.

Minister Innocent Bashungwa met with representatives from both clubs, TFF, Tanzania Premier League Board and Sports Council and Sports Director on Monday evening to contemplate the matter and come up with four resolutions, according to the Ministry's statement issued on Tuesday. The following are areas of agreement.

1. Date to be reset for the derby match

2. Over 43,000 tickets issued under the N-Card system to be restored for the next derby match by the Data Centre.

3. N-Card system will be ready to issue tickets to new football fans wish to attend the derby game

4. Minister to hold a meeting with TFF and Young Africans aiming at restoring faith among the two parties.