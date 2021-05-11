Uganda: Kigezi Records 25 Killings in One Month

Authorities in Kigezi Sub-region have raised the red flag over the rising killings in the area.

Kigezi is comprised of Kabale, Kisoro, Kanungu, Rubanda, Rukiga, and Rukungiri districts.

The 25 murder cases were registered at various police stations in the sub-region between April 1 and May 7.

The police spokesperson for Kigezi Sub-region, Mr Elly Maate, told Daily Monitor at the weekend that the murder cases are becoming a security threat.

"People have started to take the law in their hands. We are lucky that all the suspects in the recorded murder cases were arrested and they are currently being prosecuted in different courts of law," Mr Maate said.

He attributed the killings to land wrangles, stress and domestic violence.

He cited the May 7 incident in which Furaha Karuhanga, 36, a resident of Nyamihanga Village in Bukinda Sub-county, Rukiga District, committed suicide after allegedly killing his aunt, Savius Bakahebwa, 49, following a land wrangle.

On the same day, a 73-year-old resident of Kibunda Village, Buyanja Sub-county in Rukungiri District, was killed by unknown people as he milked his cows. On the same day, Alex Mubangizi Kiiza, 34, a resident of Kyogo Village, Bukimbiri Sub-county, Kisoro District, was killed by Owen Abaasa, 35, who later handed himself to Bukimbiri Police Post. He accused the deceased of having a love affair with his wife.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

What leaders say

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, called for stakeholder engagement to end crime in the area.

"There is too much stress among our community members and, therefore, a need for counselling because people commit crime well knowing the repercussions. There is a need for the government to employ counsellors at sub- county level," Mr Bizimana said.

The Rukiga District vice chairperson, Mr Michael Mbareba, attributed the rising killings to moral decay, and called on religious leaders to join local and opinion leaders to sensitise the masses.

"Suspects in murder cases should not be given police bond or court bail. There should be no political interference in such criminal acts," the Rubanda District vice chairperson, Mr Pastoli Twinomuhangi, said.

The Kabale District vice chairperson, Ms Bridget Asinga, said joblessness and increased consumption of crude waragi have also led to increased crime in the area. She called on the police to revive community policing.

"The police and its sister security organisations should investigate deeply why body parts of murdered victims are cut off and taken away," Ms Asinga said.