Nigeria: Buhari Approves New Security Measures for South-East, South-South - Official

11 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures for the South-east and South-south regions, which have recently witnessed attacks on security officials and facilities. This was disclosed by the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, after a security meeting in Abuja presided over by the president.

Mr Baba briefed journalists alongside the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno; and the Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor.

He, however, refused to disclose the new measures, saying a decision was reached at the meeting not to, henceforth, publicise measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country.

Mr Monguno said the meeting stressed the need to address the security challenges in the country particularly those that have arisen in the last few months.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how dozens of police officers and other security operatives were killed in the past few weeks in the South-east and South-south regions. The government has blamed an outlawed secessionist group, IPOB, for the attacks but the group has denied responsibility for them.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

