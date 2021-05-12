Zimbabwe: Senditoo Partners With Star FM for 'Major' Takeover

Senditoo Co-founder Takwana Tyaranini and his team are taking over several shows on Star FM, after acquiring presentation rights on the popular Zimbabwean radio station.

The move is part of the international money transfer company's communications strategy, as they expand their brand presence in the country and within Africa. They will produce and host several live shows, including Tilder Live, The Breeze with Mai Juda and the Breakout with Olla7.

Senditoo has grown in the last five years, starting with airtime transfers before extending its service offer to include money remittances and enabling customers to also pay their bills.

"This new partnership with Star FM demonstrates our commitment to establishing a strong presence in Zimbabwe that goes beyond the existing business model," Tyaranini said.

Tyaranini said that the partnership, the first of its kind, is a significant step for Senditoo and added that he is delighted to be working with some of the most respected radio personalities and producers to develop a series of entertaining and educational shows.

"We have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to create a robust communications initiative that will not only allow Senditoo to reach a wider audience but will also create opportunities for both entities to grow through this collaboration."

"Star FM already has a large audience both locally and internationally. The vast digital and podcast opportunities will deliver the brand visibility and recognition we need for our growing business and we look forward to sharing the work we are doing in the weeks and months ahead."