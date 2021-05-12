Nigeria: 17 Southern Governors Resolve to Ban Open Grazing of Cattle

Open grazing of cattle has often caused conflicts between host communities and migrant herders, leading to several deaths in many states

Nigerian governors from the southern part of the country have resolved to ban open grazing of cattle in their states.

This was part of the 12 resolutions reached by the governors at their Tuesday meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Open grazing of cattle has often caused conflicts between host communities and migrant herders, leading to several deaths in many states.

Some of the herders have also been accused of committing other criminal acts, including armed robbery, kidnappings and murder.

At the Tuesday meeting, 15 out of 17 governors were in attendance. They are Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos).

Others are Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Willie Obiano (Anambra).

Imo and Akwa Ibom States were represented by their deputy governors, at the meeting while governors of Osun and Cross Rivers States were absent.

The governors also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to "convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency."

They also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to "address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity... "

The meeting comes on the heels of attacks on security officials and facilities in the South-east and South-south regions of the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how dozens of police officers and other security operatives have been killed on weekly basis in recent times.

The government has repeatedly blamed an outlawed secessionist group, IPOB, for the attacks though the group continues to deny responsibility for them.

Aside the total ban on open grazing in the southern zone, the governors also restated their commitment to the unity of the country.

The governors also called on the federal government to review its appointments, particularly that of heads of security agencies in such a way that would reflect federal character.

Read full recommendations below:

i) Affirmed that the peoples of Southern Nigeria remain committed to the unity of Nigeria on the basis of justice, fairness, equity and oneness and peaceful co-existence between and among its peoples with a focus on the attainment of shared goals for economic development and prosperity;

ii) Observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security.

Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria;

iii) Noted that development and population growth has put pressure on available land and increased the prospects of conflict between migrating herders and local populations in the South. Given this scenario, it becomes imperative to enforce the ban on open grazing in the South (including cattle movement to the South by foot);

iv) Recommended that the Federal Government should support WILLING States to develop alternative and modern livestock management systems; agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism;

vi) Recommended that in view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency;

vii) Recommended that in deference to the sensitivities of our various peoples, there is need to review appointments into Federal Government Agencies (including Security Agencies) to reflect federal character as Nigeria's overall population is heterogenous;

viii) Resolved to foster cooperation among the Southern States and the nation at large

ix) Expressed concern on the continued gridlock on the Oshodi Apapa Expressway and the chokehold it has exerted on the nation's economy being the sole outlet from Apapa Wharf. The meeting therefore recommended the activation and establishment of ports in other States of the federation to create new jobs and promote socio-economic activities in the country;

x) The meeting expressed concern the economic implications of another lockdown on the country, and therefore suggested greater coordination and cooperation between Federal and State Governments in evolving strategies for dealing with the pandemic

xi) Expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people; and

xii) Expressed gratitude to our host, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, for his generosity and hospitality.