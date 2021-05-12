Nigeria: Troops Repel Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri

By Abdulkareem Haruna

Troops of the Nigerian military have repelled a Tuesday evening attack on Maiduguri by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

Heavy shootings were heard at about 6 p.m. when the insurgents attacked the outskirts of Jiddari Polo neighbourhood of Maiduguri, the capital city of Borno State.

The attack was the first since Muslims commenced the Ramadan fast 29 days ago.

Residents living in the neighbourhood were seen fleeing into the city centre as soldiers engaged the attackers.

The shooting ,which involved firing of artilleries, rent the air for about an hour before it subsided.

Soldiers were earlier seen trooping towards the direction of the shooting in convoys followed by a military ambulance.

An officer at the 7 Division, Nigeria army confirmed the attack in a text message sent in response to journalists' request, saying "troops are already there and responding."

The extent of the damage is yet unknown even as unconfirmed sources said some houses were burnt.

Military helicopters were also seen hovering over the area of the attack.

