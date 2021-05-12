Nigerian, Nigerien Armies to Collaborate to Rescue Katsina Abducted Worshippers

12 May 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has said that it will collaborate with its counterpart in the Niger Republic to track fleeing bandits and rescue their victims.

The Army high command has also said that troops of 17 Brigade, in conjunction with the police, averted a planned attack by bandits on Magama Central Mosque in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State where people had gone to observe the late-night Ramadan prayers.

It said the situation was under control as reinforcements had arrived the area.

The bandits had on Monday abducted 45 worshippers, but the police said 35 of the victims were recovered while 10 were still with the bandits.

A statement signed by army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima, said the army was collaborating with Niger Republic military to track the kidnappers, with a view to rescuing the victims.

It said the bandits were forced to withdraw following the superior firepower from a combined team comprising troops and police personnel, who were tactically deployed in the town following earlier intelligence received on the planned attack.

"On getting the information, the combined team mounted a pursuit on the bandits, forcing them to abandon most of the hostages while fleeing with an unknown number. The rescued victims have since been reunited with their families while further efforts are ongoing to rescue the others in collaboration with neighbouring military establishments, including those of Niger Republic," the army said.

