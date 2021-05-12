Kenya: KBL in Sh45 Million Boost for Team Kenya Ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Tuesday unveiled Sh45 million sponsorship for Team Kenya for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

KBL managing director John Musunga delivered the sponsorship cheque to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) president Paul Tergat at a colourful ceremony held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Also present were Ministry of Sports secretary of administration Josephine Onunga, who represented Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed, chef de mission for Team Kenya for Tokyo Games, Waithaka Kioni and Team Kenya General manager Barnaba Korir.

While handing over the sponsorship cheque, Musunga said that it's their passion to participate at the Olympics since it enables them to connect with Kenyans.

As part of the partnership, Musunga said they will also be involved in the production of the travelling kit for Team Kenya heading to Tokyo Olympics adding that they will engage some of Kenya's top young designers to design the kit, being part of its efforts to support arts in the country.

This year's Olympics Games are due July 23 to August 8 at the Japanese capital.

"It's natural for Kenya Breweries to support sports and that is why we have been at the vanguard of connecting with Kenyans through sports," said Musunga. "Our footprint in different sporting disciplines from athletics, football, rugby and golf dates back decades."

Musunga said he is confident the partnership with Team Kenya is another great opportunity to express their continued support for sportsmen and women as they represent Kenya in Tokyo.

Musunga noted that athletics has for a long time been a key factor in bringing Kenyans together, an aspect he said is shared by Tusker as a brand.

"The greatest impact of our athletes has always been that they always bring us together as Kenyans and put us on the global map," said Musunga adding that it's always a proud moment for every Kenyan when our athletes take on the world stage, winning medals and breaking world records.

Amina underscored the role played by corporates like KBL that has not only helped sports grow but also the community.

"I would like to assure you of the government's commitment to continue working closely with the private sector to bring sports back to life following challenges occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic," said Amina.

Amina said that the public-private partnerships are key components in their efforts to build a stronger sporting ecosystem in the country from the grassroots to national level.

Amina disclosed that the government had vaccinated all Olympic-bound athletes with the first dose, adding that plans are underway to provide the second dose in the lead up to the games.

"The teams' preparations are going on well despite the challenges occasioned by Covid-19," said Amina.

Tergat said that KBL has always been passionate about sports and the value it brings to the country, having supported Team Kenya for the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics.

"This sponsorship will no doubt be very important in preparing the team which will be representing us in the games," said Tergat, adding that preparations for the Olympic Games were in top gear with 90 sportsmen and women having already qualified.

Tergat commended the government for ensuring that athletes are accorded safe locations for training through the "bubble camp" at Kasarani besides ensuring they are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Kenya intends to take a team of 100 sportsmen and women for the Summer Games.