Rwanda, Tanzania Police Chiefs Hold Talks

11 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dan Munyuza is in Tanzania where he held a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Simon Nyakoro Sirro, on Monday, May 10, to strengthen cross-border cooperation against transnational and organized crimes.

The meeting is in line with the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Tanzania Police Force (TPF) in 2012 to partner in security-related matters, including joint exercises, operations, training and timely exchange of security information.

IGP Munyuza expressed the commitment of Rwanda and RNP in particular to the existing cooperation framework to jointly combat cross-border security threats.

"Combined and focused force can achieve great success to secure our region, ensure the safety of the people and lay a firm foundation for business growth and development," IGP Munyuza said.

Effective communication, sharing intelligence, joint border operations and training, he said, are some of the important factors in achieving the intended results.

On his part, IGP Sirro noted that both Rwanda and Tanzania share a lot in common including the challenge of combating crimes, hence the need for concerted efforts and cooperation to fight cross-border crime.

He emphasized the need to work together to enhance security along borders in order to facilitate reduction of cross-border security threats.

The meeting, which brought together delegations from both sides, resolved to lay strategies to address existing security threats; revive joint programmes including border operations, training, field exercises and regular meetings at all levels.

The two forces also agreed to effectively share information and intelligence on terrorism and other transnational and organized crimes; border security and control to minimize likely security threats; exchange of fugitives; establish deradicalization programmes and rehabilitation centres for those affected by terror and other related criminal acts.

