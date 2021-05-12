South Africa: Suitcase of Memory - SA Author A'eysha Kassiem Tackles Racial and Cultural Identity in Debut Novel

11 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

A'Eysha Kassiem is a fresh, black voice on the literary scene. Her novel, Suitcase of Memory, delves into the untold stories of apartheid South Africa and grapples with the memory of our country's fraught past.

It took more than 15 years for A'Eysha Kassiem to publish her debut novel, Suitcase of Memory. The journey, she said, was riddled with numerous failures and an equal measure of tears.

"Most people think writing comes easy," said Kassiem, who abandoned her novel four times and persevered through several failed manuscripts.

The journey began when Kassiem was studying journalism in the Netherlands on an exchange programme. For the first time in her life, she was alone and far from home. She turned to writing as a source of comfort.

"I started to craft these characters that were dealing with issues related to identity struggles," she explained.

On her return from the Netherlands, she abandoned the novel but kept ruminating over it for several years, until 2018. Spurred on by the pending arrival of her first child, she put metaphorical pen to paper.

"I started to think a lot about things like legacy and traditions, the stories and history of my community and the things...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.