Mauritius: Covid-19 - One Case Detected in Vacoas

11 May 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one COVID-19 case during the night.

The person is a resident of Vacoas and was detected positive following a PCR test at a private clinic. The result was thereafter confirmed by the Central Health Laboratory. The case is linked to the Camp Diable cluster.

535 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

465 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 75.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.