Mauritius: Covid-19 - One Case Detected in Vacoas

press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has recorded one COVID-19 case during the night.

The person is a resident of Vacoas and was detected positive following a PCR test at a private clinic. The result was thereafter confirmed by the Central Health Laboratory. The case is linked to the Camp Diable cluster.

535 patients considered cured have returned home.

Latest figures on COVID-19 since 05 March 2021:

465 cases recorded following Contact Tracing and sampling in COVID-19 Testing Centres.

123 cases registered in quarantine (negative patients on admission).

37 cases recorded following targeted screening.

7 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Number of active cases at the local level: 75.

Further details will be provided in a communiqué to be issued this afternoon.