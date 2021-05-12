Mauritius: 40,840 Drivers Booked for Exceeding Speed Limit From July 2019 to June 2020

press release

At the National Assembly, today, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, stated that since July 2019 to June 2020, 40, 840 drivers have been booked by way of Photographic Enforcement Device for exceeding speed limit.

Recalling that the Photographic Enforcement Device Unit (PEDU) was set up by the Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit of the Ministry of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Jugnauth informed the House that the Unit is manned by Police Officers from the Traffic Branch and has been operational since December 2008. The PEDU, he said, is responsible for the management of the structure, process, and system of the Photographic Enforcement Devices which capture over-speeding offences through fixed speed cameras.

Detailing the Photographic Enforcement Device project, the Prime Minister explained that a network of Fixed Speed Cameras have been installed on roads around the island in zones with indicated speed limits of 40 kilometres per hour, 60 kilometres per hour, 80 kilometres per hour and 110 kilometres per hour to take the photographs of those vehicles, including their registration plates, which exceed the indicated speed limits.

The Head of Government underlined that the system does not categorise vehicles in terms of their make and type, as the database system, kept at the PEDU, has been designed to keep records of the registration number, date, time and place of offence as well as the speed, and to capture photographs of the vehicle found speeding. It is linked to the database of the National Land Transport Authority from where particulars and ownership of the vehicles are obtained, he added.

Also, declared Mr Jugnauth, the photographs taken by the speed cameras are transmitted to the PEDU, which processes the speeding offences, and Photographic Enforcement Device Notices are sent by post to the road traffic offenders for the payment of relevant fines for exceeding speed limit, in breach of Section 124 of the Road Traffic (Amendment) Act 2018.