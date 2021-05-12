Mauritius: Illegal Road Racing Is a Matter of Concern for Mauritius, Affirms Prime Minister

press release

The problem of illegal road racing is being faced by many countries around the world and it is also a matter of concern for Mauritius, said the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the National Assembly, today.

Regarding the Roche Bois region and its vicinity where Police have received several complaints at night regarding illegal road racing and loud noise, enquiries are ongoing, stated Mr Jugnauth. He deplored that when Police proceeded to the concerned areas following the complaints, a hostile crowd present thereat, started throwing stones and unknown objects towards Police Officers and their vehicles in order to allow the riders to escape.

According to Mr Jugnauth, the Police has put in place several measures to prevent the holding of illegal road racing on public roads, including part of the motorway at Roche Bois. Among the measures cited were

regular crackdown operations during the night of Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at strategic locations with a view to discouraging and tracking down the organisers of illegal road racing;

a new policing scheme called "Visible Patrol" along Motorway M1 and M2 since Wednesday 17 June 2020 by the Traffic Branch, which consists of two mobile teams carrying out daily patrols along the motorways from 22.00 hours to 06.00 hours to detect road traffic offences and deter any illegal activity, including road racing;

sensitisation campaigns on road safety issues delivered by the personnel of the Traffic Branch in earmarked areas at schools/colleges, youth centres and youth clubs with a view to raise awareness on the dangers of activities like speeding and illegal road racing. They have targeted, since January 2019, 82,222 persons through 3,450 lectures; and

information gathering by Field Intelligence Officers and the Central Information Division on illegal road racing

The Prime Minister also informed the House that checks are carried out at Vehicle Check Points on a daily basis at specific hours with the participation of different Units of the Police Force targeting illegal road racing in the Roche Bois region. Thus, every day, the Special Supporting Unit provides night patrols in the North and along the motorway at Roche Bois, while the Emergency Response Service jointly with personnel of Roche Bois Police Station perform checks on Friday and Saturday nights. Moreover, Safe City Cameras, comprising a total of five Intelligence Video Surveillance cameras, have been installed at three sites along the motorway between Cocoterie and Roche Bois roundabouts on 19 November 2019, 18 June 2020 and 21 August 2020 respectively.

In addition, two crack down operations have been effected between January 2021 and May 2021 by the police in the region of Roche Bois whereby several vehicles were stopped and searched, but no contravention was established as no person was found to be engaged in illegal road racing.

According to Mr Jugnauth, the possibility of having dedicated spaces for racing activities had been envisaged in the past, though Government needed to be very cautious before taking a decision since this measure involved certain risks and costs associated with its implementation. He pointed out that every year, some eight to ten applications are received from registered organisations for approval by Police for the holding of racing events in certain areas. "If an application meets the criteria and all the necessary documents are submitted, it is approved", he said.

The Prime Minister underlined too that a Rally Circuit project is under consideration by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation and that in this regard, an amount of Rs 2 million has been earmarked in the budget for a feasibility study.