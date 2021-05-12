Angola: National Team Hold Training in Poland

Luanda — Angola's national senior women's handball team performs pre-competitive training session in Poland between 24 May and 4 June, ahead of the African Nations Championship (CAN2021) slated for 8 -18 June in the Yaonde, Cameroonian.

Angolan Handball Federation president, José Amaral Júnior "Maninho", told Angop that the list of the summoned players will be released on May 20 in order to allow the team to reach the venue between 23rd and 25th.

Administrative procedures start as early as Tuesday, he said to the press after the final of the national handball championships (male and female), played at the Multipurpose Pavilion of Kilamba, in Luanda on Tuesday.

In turn, the national coach Filipe Cruz expressed concern about Babacar Fall Cup for women, on 22nd between Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto in the Angolan capital.

In his view, the event, which had already been delayed by the African Confederation of the sport, shortens the programme for preparation for the national team.

He said that there was little time left for creation of the squad adding that the foreign-based athletes would only join the team on the 3rd of June, a situation that disrupt the training plan.

Angola is part of group C with Cape Verde, Algeria and Congo Brazzaville

Group A - Tunisia, Senegal, Guinea - Conakry and Madagascar

Group B - Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria and Kenya

