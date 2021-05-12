Angola: Interclube Beat 1º De Agosto 31-29

Luanda — The National Senior male Handball Championship Interclube beat 1º de Agosto (31-29) Monday, in which the coach José Pereira "Kidó" attributed the win to the maturity and commitment of his athletes.

Speaking to the press at the end of the match, played at Kilamba pavilion, in Luanda, Kidó, who recognised the tough task to beat the experienced team of 1 ° de Agosto, said that this time the commitment was crucial.

The match was marked by two extra time periods, due to draws, respectively, 22 and 26 goals.

This is the third consecutive title for Interclube, after 2018 and 2019.

