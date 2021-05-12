South Africa: Appointments for Covid-19 Vaccines 'Coming Very Soon', Says Zweli Mkhize

analysis

People who are over 60 and have registered to receive the vaccine on the government's system will soon receive a message to schedule their appointments as the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said they were still on track to start the next phase of vaccinations by Monday next week.

People who registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will soon receive a message to schedule their appointments and will be given advance notice, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi said on Tuesday morning.

She said the scheduling function was being concluded "on the back end" of the electronic vaccination data system and people will receive advance notice of their appointment. "Appointments will not be scheduled for the same day," she said.

She said the first Pfizer vaccines will be done after 15 May and they were still waiting for an audit of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be concluded at the Aspen Pharmacare site.

Manzi said a list of approved vaccination sites will be published this week.

"There will be a dashboard going forward which is currently being concluded and the date that this goes live will be announced," she said. "The...