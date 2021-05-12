South Africa: Appointments for Covid-19 Vaccines 'Coming Very Soon', Says Zweli Mkhize

GCIS/Flickr
South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize receives the coronavirus vaccine at the Khayelitsha District Hospital, Western Cape on February 16, 2021.
11 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

People who are over 60 and have registered to receive the vaccine on the government's system will soon receive a message to schedule their appointments as the Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize said they were still on track to start the next phase of vaccinations by Monday next week.

People who registered to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will soon receive a message to schedule their appointments and will be given advance notice, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi said on Tuesday morning.

She said the scheduling function was being concluded "on the back end" of the electronic vaccination data system and people will receive advance notice of their appointment. "Appointments will not be scheduled for the same day," she said.

She said the first Pfizer vaccines will be done after 15 May and they were still waiting for an audit of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to be concluded at the Aspen Pharmacare site.

Manzi said a list of approved vaccination sites will be published this week.

"There will be a dashboard going forward which is currently being concluded and the date that this goes live will be announced," she said. "The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.