Tanzania: UK, UNFPA Express Confidence in Samia

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the United Kingdom have expressed confidence in the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, pledging continued support to Tanzania on implementation of various development projects.

They issued the remarks yesterday after paying a courtesy call to President Samia at the Dar es Salaam State House on separate occasions.

UNFPA Director General Dr Natalia Kanem said the UN organ has high expectations on Samia's administration and would continue working closely with the government in accomplishing all UNFPA projects in the country.

President Samia expressed gratitude to UNFPA for its good relationship with Tanzania in the implementation of various projects, and for supporting the government's efforts in preventing teenage pregnancies, maternal and child mortality as well as gender-based violence.

Ms Samia assured the UNFPA boss that her administration will continue taking initiatives to promote welfare of women, especially curbing maternal deaths.

According to the statement issued by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, President Samia also asked the UNFPA to continue supporting the development projects being implemented in the country.

For her part, Dr Kanem said the UNFPA is implementing a three zero strategy that, among other things, targets helping women and men plan for their families.

The three zero target that is to be attained by 2030 also has a zero unmet need for contraception; zero preventable maternal deaths; and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices, such as child marriage and female genital mutilation Meanwhile, President Samia met with the United Kingdom's Minister for Africa, Mr James Duddridge.

The president used the occasion to invite UK companies to invest in Tanzania, saying Mr Duddridge's visit opens more opportunities for the two countries.

The president told the minister that the government of Tanzania was ready to receive and provide a supportive environment to prospective UK investors.

President Samia assured Mr Duddridge that the government has been improving the investment climate by addressing all challenges associated with the sector for the sake of attracting more investors.

She asked the UK to continue supporting Tanzania in improving social services provision, especially in the areas of education, health and environmental conservation.

For his part, Mr Duddridge said the UK has big trust in President Samia's administration and that she will maintain the good work of her predecessor the late Dr John Magufuli.