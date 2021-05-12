Uganda: Speaker Kadaga Dissolves 10th Parliament

12 May 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Esther Oluka

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The five-year term of the 10th Parliament came to an end yesterday.

The closure will now pave the way for incoming MPs who will be sworn in next week from May 17 to 20, followed by elections of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker on May 21.

Ms Rebecca Kadaga, the Speaker of Parliament, hinted on end of business (yesterday) at the start of plenary.

"You know Cabinet is getting dissolved. We (Parliament) also want to ensure we finish our work today. This is our last sitting," she briefly communicated.

Last Thursday, Ms Helen Kaweesa, the depty director of communications and public affairs at Parliament, told Daily Monitor that the House business would end on Tuesday (yesterday).

"This means the 10th Parliament will no longer be in existence and MPs will be expected to take leave of their offices," Ms Kawesa said.

She added: "Even MPs who are returning in the 11th Parliament are required to vacate their respective offices gradually. They will be allocated new office space upon their return."

However, the minister of Information and Communications Technology, Ms Judith Nabakooba, said Cabinet has not been dissolved.

"No. Ministers are still in offices and we will be advised soon by AG (Attorney General)," she said in a text message (yesterday) to our reporter.

The AG (Mr William Byaruhanga) is the principle legal adviser to government.

Ms Kadaga said the current Parliament has passed on the pending business to the next crop of MPs for action.

At an appropriate time, a formal motion will be moved in the 11th Parliament to save the pending business in 10th Parliament. The 10th Parliament passed more than 100 Bills but there are several others, as well as petitions from the general public that have remained pending.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.