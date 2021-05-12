Egypt: Israel Responsible for Ensuring Calm, Security in Al-Quds - FM Says to UN Diplomat

11 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shokry received Monday a phone call from UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland, during which the UN official posted the foreign minister on his recent contacts with Israeli officials to restore calm in Palestine.

During their conversation, Wennesland stressed that he was keen on making that call with the Egyptian foreign minister shortly before a consultation session at the UN Security Council to discuss the serious developments in East Jerusalem (Al-Quds)

Meanwhile, Shoukry held the Israeli government accountable for ensuring calm and security in Al-Quds.

He also briefed the UN diplomat on Cairo's intensive contacts with relevant parties in this regard.

Shoukry also emphasized Egypt's rejection of all harmful practices by Israel against Palestinian worshipers at al-Aqsa mosque, touching upon the efforts made by some Arab parties and the preparations under way for an Arab League ministerial meeting on Tuesday.

In a related context, Shoukry had a meeting with Egyptian Ambassador to Ramallah Tarek Tayel to discuss the recent developments in Al-Quds, including the Israeli incursions into the yards of al-Aqsa Mosque and the recent clashes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah where five Palestinian families had been expelled from their homes by the Israeli occupation regime for Jewish settlers.

