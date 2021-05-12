Egypt: Sisi Praises Banking Sector On Supporting Development, Mega Projects in Egypt

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi praised the Egyptian banking sector for its constant support for the development and mega projects, being implemented in Egypt along previous years.

Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with governor of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) Tarek Amer, and his deputies Gamal Nagm el Dine and Rami Abul Naga, along with presidents of the Banque Misr and National Bank of Egypt, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said.

During the meeting, the president reviewed the activity of the state's banking sector, its assets, and the plans of developing these assets for optimal use.

Also, he reviewed the latest updates concerning the presidential initiatives, backed by CBE, especially those concerning providing finance for youths, middle and low-income earners, SMEs and others.