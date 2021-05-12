Egyptian Amb. to Russia Lauds Growing Ties Between Cairo, Moscow

11 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egyptian Ambassador to Russia Ehab Nasr has praised growing ties between Cairo and Moscow.

Speaking to Extra News TV channel, Nasr reiterated on Monday that the Egyptian-Russian relations are based on achieving common interests for both countries, lauding strong cultural ties between Cairo and Moscow.

The diplomat highlighted the initiative launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in 2018 to launch the year of humanitarian exchange between the two countries.

Under this initiative, nearly 200 events will be held in Russia and Egypt this year, covering all domains, he said.

