Egypt: PM Inspects Work At Anwar El Sadat Road Axis

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli inspected on Monday a number of service and development projects in Giza governorate.

The premier was accompanied by Housing Minister Essam El Gazzar.

The premier was briefed on the construction works of Anwar El Sadat road axis, which is parallel to El Haram Street, whose cost hit EGP 100 million.

The new road will decrease jamming on El Haram Street that will be partially closed during the implementation of the 4th phase of Cairo Metro project. It will also ease traffic at the areas of Munieb, Faisal, Saft el Laban, Barageil and the Arab League square in Giza.