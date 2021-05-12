Egypt Reports 1,150 New Coronavirus Cases, 68 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said late Monday that 1,150 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 238,560.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 68 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 13,972.

As many as 677 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 177,440 so far, the spokesperson said.