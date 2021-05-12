Egypt: FM Probes Latest Developments in Al-Quds With Saudi Counterpart

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan reviewed Monday the latest developments in Jerusalem during a phone conversation.

During their talk, Shoukry briefed the senior Saudi official on Egypt's communications with the bodies concerned, regarding the recent Israeli incursions into the yards of al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said in a statement.

Shoukry emphasized that Israel must put an end to its violations against international law while providing the necessary protection for civilian Palestinian brethren.

In addition, the two sides reaffirmed their rejection of any illegal practices by the Israeli occupation forces to undermine Palestinians' legitimate rights, stressing that all parties must honor the norms of the international law, the spokesman noted.

Reviewing the latest developments at the regional levels, the ministers also agreed on the importance of giving the highest priority to political settlements to resolve all regional crisis in such a manner that boosts regional stability.