Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Ailment Delays Divorce Trial With VP Chiwenga

HIGH Court judge Esther Muremba has postponed to July 5 2021, the divorce trial between Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa.

This followed confirmation by Chiwenga's lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri that Mubaiwa was indeed sick and hospitalised at Health Point hospital in Belgravia, Harare.

Muremba told parties to come back to court on July 5 to update the court on her condition so that she determines if she able to attend the trial.

"In light of the submissions made, I will postpone the matter," said the judge.

Uriri had said, "We went to Health Point and we do confirm that at the time of our visit the defendant was admitted at the hospital."

The former model is battling lymphoedema at a time she is also facing several criminal allegations which arose in 2019 on the back of her bitter fallout with her powerful husband.

Beside the divorce and criminal cases, she has been fighting to get custody of her three children who have remained under their father's custody for over a year.