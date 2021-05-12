Africa: 2021 AFCON - CAF Experts Evaluate Draw Site

11 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

A delegation of experts from the Confederation of African Football is in the country to prepare ahead of the draw ceremony that has been billed for June 25, 2021.

After the successful hosting of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN 2020), Cameroon is preparing to host the 2021 Total AFCON. The AFCON will be preceded by the draw ceremony that will take place in Yaounde on June 25, 2021. In this light, a delegation of experts from the Confederation of African Football is in the country for a three-day working visit. The four-man delegation led by the Director of Competitions CAF, Samson Adamu, is in the country to assess the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex that has been earmarked to host the draw ceremony and also be- gin preparing ahead of the draw. The aim of the visit is to assess the level of efficiency of the commodities of the infrastructure in view of the draw ceremony that will take place next month. The CAF inspection team had inspected the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday May 10, 2021. The CAF experts are expected to hold a meeting with members of the Local Organising Committee of the Total Africa Cup of Nations (COCAN) today at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex at 11:00 a.m. During their stay in the country, the CAF mission will hold working sessions with the event producers and as well as the Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV), the producer of TV signals. The mission is expected to end on Wednesday May 12, 2021. Prior to the visit, the Minister of Sports and Physical Education who doubles as President of the Local Organising Committee held a meeting with administrators in charge of the organisiation of the draw ceremony. During the meeting, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi evaluated the level of performance and competitiveness of the site in line with the exigencies of CAF. These include structural adjustments in terms of halls for different functions and also technological exigencies, 300 capacity room, press tribune of 200 journalists and a giant screen of seven meters high, among others. At the end of the meeting, Minister Mouelle Kombe said he was satisfied with working session because all the administrations and the stakeholders involved in the preparations are ready to ensure that Cameroon lives up to the expectations of CAF about this draw ceremony .

