Rwanda: I'm Fit to Play Again, Says APR Striker Jacques Tuyisenge

11 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

After being out of action for a long time due to injury, Amavubi and APR striker Jacques Tuyisenge has said he has fully recovered and is fit to play again at the top level.

The 28-year-old forward has been out for three months due to a knee injury, but now claims he has come back stronger than ever. The Amavubi striker has lately been training with APR full-time.

"I am feeling good now and hope to make a strong comeback, I have been treated quite well, I hope to be on top again," Tuyisenge said.

The prolific striker was sidelined for three months after suffering an injury during the quarterfinal tie against Guinea, January 31, which Rwanda lost 1-0.

Tuyisenge started his career with Etincelles before playing for top-flight clubs like SC Kiyovu and Police FC. He left Police and joined Kenyan powerhouse Gor Mahia.

At Gor Mahia, he inspired Kenya's most successful club to three league titles and the quarter-finals of the 2018/19 Caf Confederation Cup.

By the time he left for Petro Atletico, in July 2019, Tuyisenge was the club's all-time foreign top-scorer with over 50 goals in 3.5 years.

In international football, Tuyisenge is best remembered for captaining a youthful Amavubi side to the quarter-finals of the 4th African Nations Championship (CHAN) hosted by Rwanda in early 2016.

He captained the national side again to a quarterfinal finish in the CHAN championship in Cameroon in January this year.

