Liberia: U.S. Ambassador, Cummings Hold Talk On Liberia's Economy, Electoral Reforms, Among Others

11 May 2021
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings on Monday met with the Ambassador of the United States of America, Mr. Michael A. McCharty.

Their meeting focused on how to better Liberia's economy which has over the years been slumping - a situation compounded by the covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Ambassador and Mr. Cummings, a key opposition figure, also talked about electoral reforms for Liberia ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Cummings' ANC and the CPP have been very particular about electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 elections.

Following the meeting, Mr. Cummings posted to Facebook: "Great meeting with the new US Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Michael A. McCarthy and his team (not pictured) today. The US-Liberia relationship remains invaluable to our democracy and development. We look forward to an ongoing relationship."

Mr. Cummings have often criticized the Weah-led administration for doing too little to improve the lives of Liberians and the economy.

He believes that President Weah and his government have shown lack of leadership and direction to govern the country and as a result, the masses are forced into living sub-standardly.

During his recent county tour in Bong County, he called on citizens there to vote leaders based on what they are capable of delivering and not based on tribal lines or popularity.

He is the first opposition political figure to meet one-on-one with McCharty Ambassador since he took up assignment in Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy arrived in Liberia on January 6, 2021. He was nominated by President Donald Trump to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Liberia on June 2, 2020.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.