Liberia: U.S. Ambassador, Cummings Hold Talk On Liberia's Economy, Electoral Reforms, Among Others

Monrovia — The political leader of the Alternative National Congress (ANC), Mr. Alexander B. Cummings on Monday met with the Ambassador of the United States of America, Mr. Michael A. McCharty.

Their meeting focused on how to better Liberia's economy which has over the years been slumping - a situation compounded by the covid-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Ambassador and Mr. Cummings, a key opposition figure, also talked about electoral reforms for Liberia ahead of the 2023 general and presidential elections.

Cummings' ANC and the CPP have been very particular about electoral reforms ahead of the 2023 elections.

Following the meeting, Mr. Cummings posted to Facebook: "Great meeting with the new US Ambassador to Liberia, Amb. Michael A. McCarthy and his team (not pictured) today. The US-Liberia relationship remains invaluable to our democracy and development. We look forward to an ongoing relationship."

Mr. Cummings have often criticized the Weah-led administration for doing too little to improve the lives of Liberians and the economy.

He believes that President Weah and his government have shown lack of leadership and direction to govern the country and as a result, the masses are forced into living sub-standardly.

During his recent county tour in Bong County, he called on citizens there to vote leaders based on what they are capable of delivering and not based on tribal lines or popularity.

He is the first opposition political figure to meet one-on-one with McCharty Ambassador since he took up assignment in Liberia.

Ambassador McCarthy arrived in Liberia on January 6, 2021. He was nominated by President Donald Trump to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Liberia on June 2, 2020.