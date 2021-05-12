Liberia: Ivorian Government Releases 14 Liberians Following Alleged Attack On Military Base That Left Three Liberians Dead

press release

Monrovia — The Government of the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire has released 14 Liberians, who were arrested and detained following the attack on the Abobo Military Base on the night of April 20-21, 2021.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President George Weah having heard about what happened regarding the attack on the Ndotré Military Camp, got in touched with his Ivoirian counterpart, the President of the Republic of Cote D'Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara to express deep regret concerning the unfortunate incident.

As part of his concerns to maintained a stable region, President on Thursday, May 6, 2021 dispatched a special delegation, headed by the Liberian Foreign Minister, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr., also part of the delegation are the Minister of Justice, Cllr. F. Musa Dean and Gen. Daniel Ziakahn, Minister of National Defense among others to Cote D'Ivoire on a facts finding mission.

While in Abidjan, the Liberian Foreign Minister and delegation on Friday, May 7, 2021 met with Ivorian Minister of Defense, Téné Birahima Ouattara and the Minister of Justice, where they held an indoor meeting, relative to the recent attack where the Ivoirian authorities provided update to their Liberian counterparts on the situation about the attack on the Ndotré military camp.