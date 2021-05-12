Zimbabwe: School Fees Hike Sparks Protest

Herald Correspondent

Some parents at Old Windsor Primary School in Ruwa, are complaining over the increase in school fees by US$150, which they say is beyond their reach.

The school wants US$450 effective June 2, up from US$300, as first term fees.

Parents who spoke to The Herald yesterday said successive Covid-19 national lockdowns had affected their income.

"This increase is just too much for us as parents, after all, the school did not even consult us. This is daylight robbery," said a parent on condition anonymity.

"We are appealing to education authorities to quickly intervene otherwise parents are being punished in broad daylight."

Another parent identified only as Mrs Kagona said: "Parents have been silent for long now and they are taking advantage of that. We should have been consulted on the increase before it was effected. That is what Government encourages.

"The school authorities last Thursday held a Zoom meeting with parents where they proposed the fees top up, citing rising costs as well as the National Employment Council (NEC) recommendations to increase salaries for their workers. But the meeting acted as an announcement for things that were already agreed without us being involved."

Contacted for comment, Old Windsor Primary School headmaster Mr Andrew Pamire said the NEC had directed that salaries be increased, forcing them to push up the fees.

"We asked the parents to top up fees for the Term 1 (for) 2020. NEC had directed that salaries must be increased. The letter is in public domain. Our (biggest) cost driver is salaries," said Mr Pamire.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education director of communication and advocacy Mr Taungana Ndoro said fees must be increased after approval.

"In line with the ministry's requirements, private schools are also required to increase fees after full consultations with parents. School fees cannot be raised without the approval of a majority of parents attending a meeting called for that purpose and then without the approval of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education once the school has submitted an agreed position to the Ministry," he said.

The school is owned by a Taiwanese family, and has in the past run into problems after effecting unilateral fees increases.

In 2019, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had to dispatch an officer to attend the school meetings on fees review after parents reported the institution to the ministry following a hefty increase during the transition from the US dollar era to Zimbabwean dollar.