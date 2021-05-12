Zimbabwe: Mashonganyika Flourishes in the United States

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN tennis coach Julius Mashonganyika continues to make strides in his career.

He was awarded a Level Three Certificate of Achievement for earning 143,5 credits in the United States Professional Tennis Association 2020 Career Development programme.

The United States-based Mashonganyika is a certified member of the USPTA.

USPTA chief executive, John Embree, said through his participation in the programme, Mashonganyika helped the USPTA elevate the industry's standards, for tennis-teaching professionals.

"By participating in the USPTA education, and other professional development programmes, Julius helped the USPTA elevate the industry's standards for tennis-teaching professionals and earn the credibility, and respect, of the entire tennis industry.

"The USPTA is the world's leading Association of tennis-teaching professionals and coaches.

"Members are encouraged to continuously strive for improvement and professional development through continuing education courses offered by experts in the field," said Embree.

Mashonganyika is a product of Mufakose Tennis Coaching Agency that was led by Albert Nhamoyebonde.

The Agency produced some of the country's leading players.

Embree said the association provide opportunities for their members to develop in different areas of the sport and were proud of Mashonganyika's achievements.

"The USPTA provides its members with educational opportunities in tennis teaching and coaching, sport science, tennis/racquet sports club management, and business and professional development.

"The continuing education opportunities USPTA members receive ultimately serve to create a positive tennis experience for the club, coach, player, and community at large.

"The USPTA is proud to recognise Julius for the exemplary pursuit of professional development.

"As an association, we know that career development is vital to our tennis-teaching professional and coaches.

"Through our career development programme, we are ensuring all USPTA-certified members are equipped with the knowledge and skills to enhance their careers.

"To see our members taking advantage of those educational opportunities and striving to earn more than the minimum education requirement personifies a commitment to personal and professional excellence," Embree said.

USPTA members work as tennis and racquet sports directors, club managers, teaching professional, and instructors at public, and private tennis facilities.