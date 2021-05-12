Zimbabwe: Health Data Systems Automated

Herald Reporter

Zimbabwe is moving into effective patient management, tracking and data aggregation at over 400 health centres countrywide where the Government is installing computerised health management system.

The major milestone aimed at matching best international practices and centres will now get broadband connectivity to use the system effectively.

With solar power being installed as a primary or back up system at all health centres, the electronic management systems and the online connections will be continually available.

Wholly developed by local experts, the system follows dramatic upgrades in the public health sector which has received international endorsement for many improvements including the way it has handled the pandemic and the successful surgeries in separating conjoined twins.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa yesterday said, after the Cabinet meeting, that there was need for availability of real-time data to enable efficient and effective monitoring and decision-making to deal with the threats of fast-spreading diseases or disasters that were ever-increasing.

"Accordingly, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, with the support of partners, has developed a comprehensive, health-centric and integrated national electronic health record system called Impilo for patient registration, patient management and evaluation, patient tracking, stock usage and tracking, and data aggregation, validation and analysis."

"Impilo will be deployed at five central hospitals, seven provincial hospitals, 30 district hospitals, and 384 clinics across the country," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"It is pleasing to note that the Impilo Electronic Health Record System was developed by a 100 percent Zimbabwean technical team and licenced under the Ministry of Health and Child Care. The system supports health workers in following clinical protocols for priority health services," she said.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, in partnership with the Global Fund through the United Nations Development Programme, would launch and sustain a nationwide project for broadband connectivity in the country's top 350 health facilities, based on patient volumes.

"The launch of the solar health project previously reported at the 12th post-Cabinet press briefing will provide the back-up power to both the electronic health record system and internet connectivity services," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Mutsvangwa also announced the increased local production of Natpharm stocks, notably gloves and disposable masks, as well as personal protective equipment.

Government's quick response in dealing with outbreaks of Covid-19 at a handful of schools has seen all these schools back to normal.

"In the primary and secondary sector, the nation is informed that all Covid-19-positive cases reported at Prince Edward, Sacred Heart and Bonda Mission schools have fully recovered.

"Most of the cases recorded at schools in Bulawayo Province since the beginning of the current school term have also recovered, with very few remaining active cases."

"The standardised training modules for use in the upgraded Covid-19 training at all learning institutions have been finalised and the roll-out in all provinces is underway.

"Teacher attendance to work continues to be recorded and monitored on a daily basis and it is once again reiterated that Government will continue to apply the no-work no-pay labour principle to all cases of teacher absenteeism," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She also announced that 45 new boreholes were drilled and 587 rehabilitated under Government's routine borehole drilling programme.

A total of 12 piped water schemes had been rehabilitated since January 2021 and Government was now looking into the Harare and Bulawayo water situation in conjunction with the relevant stakeholders.