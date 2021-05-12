South Africa: Sanparks CEO's 'Special Leave' Welcomed Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

press release

The DA has noted the decision by the SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, to take special leave after charges of assault and sexual assault was laid against him at the Skukuza police station. His accuser has alleged that he tried to touch her inappropriately, attempted to kiss and assaulted her.

These are serious allegations and the DA fully agrees with his decision to step down while legal proceedings take place.

We urge the SAPS to launch an independent and transparent investigation into these allegations. If Mketeni is found guilty he must face the full might of the law in order to ensure that justice is served.

Furthermore, the DA calls on SANParks to appoint a credible, efficient and effective interim CEO while the investigation is carried out. The entity has numerous challenges that need to be addressed as a matter of urgency, including the recent Table Mountain fires and the rampant poaching of rhinos at Kruger National Park.

