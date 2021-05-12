South Africa: Sanparks CEO's 'Special Leave' Welcomed Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

11 May 2021
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Dave Bryant, Annerie Weber

The DA has noted the decision by the SANParks CEO, Fundisile Mketeni, to take special leave after charges of assault and sexual assault was laid against him at the Skukuza police station. His accuser has alleged that he tried to touch her inappropriately, attempted to kiss and assaulted her.

These are serious allegations and the DA fully agrees with his decision to step down while legal proceedings take place.

We urge the SAPS to launch an independent and transparent investigation into these allegations. If Mketeni is found guilty he must face the full might of the law in order to ensure that justice is served.

Furthermore, the DA calls on SANParks to appoint a credible, efficient and effective interim CEO while the investigation is carried out. The entity has numerous challenges that need to be addressed as a matter of urgency, including the recent Table Mountain fires and the rampant poaching of rhinos at Kruger National Park.

Local Government Elections are coming up in 2021! Visit check.da.org.za to check your voter registration status.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.