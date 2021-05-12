Zimbabwe: Bosso Unveil Partner

12 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Alec Masocha

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have entered into a business partnership with Sanctuary Insurance.

Club spokesperson, Ronald Moyo, said the deal will see them become the official agents of the insurance company.

"The partnership, which we launched at the weekend, confirmed that Highlanders is, from now on the official agent list of Sanctuary Insurance," said Moyo.

"The club will be selling insurance (packages) to the world, on behalf of Sanctuary Insurance and, in return, we will get a certain percentage of money from the sales.

"We are happy with this partnership and we expect it to grow."

Sanctuary Insurance official, Kudzai Muza, confirmed the development.

A number of the PSL clubs have been going into bed with sponsors, in recent weeks, to boost their revenue streams, to help them battle the cost of running their entities.

Ngezi Platinum Stars and CAPS United have, in the past two weeks, secured deals with some sponsors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the local Premiership clubs in a hard way.

Bosso principal sponsors, NetOne, last year pulled out of the deal, with the company saying they were now diverting the resources to help the country fight the pandemic.

Highlanders, though, have kept on wearing the NetOne logo on their shirts.

The company were also the official sponsors of the Green Machine.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.