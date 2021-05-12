Zimbabwe: Bosso Unveil Partner

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have entered into a business partnership with Sanctuary Insurance.

Club spokesperson, Ronald Moyo, said the deal will see them become the official agents of the insurance company.

"The partnership, which we launched at the weekend, confirmed that Highlanders is, from now on the official agent list of Sanctuary Insurance," said Moyo.

"The club will be selling insurance (packages) to the world, on behalf of Sanctuary Insurance and, in return, we will get a certain percentage of money from the sales.

"We are happy with this partnership and we expect it to grow."

Sanctuary Insurance official, Kudzai Muza, confirmed the development.

A number of the PSL clubs have been going into bed with sponsors, in recent weeks, to boost their revenue streams, to help them battle the cost of running their entities.

Ngezi Platinum Stars and CAPS United have, in the past two weeks, secured deals with some sponsors.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the local Premiership clubs in a hard way.

Bosso principal sponsors, NetOne, last year pulled out of the deal, with the company saying they were now diverting the resources to help the country fight the pandemic.

Highlanders, though, have kept on wearing the NetOne logo on their shirts.

The company were also the official sponsors of the Green Machine.