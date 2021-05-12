Zimbabwe: Zim Covid - 19's Deaths Surpass the 1 500 Mark

12 May 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Mirriam Madiye

Features Writer

A total of 1 576 people have succumbed to Covid- 19 in Zimbabwe since the first case was reported last year.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MOHCC), the country has recorded a cumulative 38 433 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 36 208 recoveries and 1 576 deaths as at May 10, 2021.

The country has recorded 14 new cases all local. The ministry highlighted that no deaths have been recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

To date, a total of 529 360 people have been vaccinated with the first dose and 161 293 with the second dose.

The national recovery rate now stands at 94, 2 percent.

On the southern Africa region, South Africa has the highest cases as it has surpassed the 1 500 000 mark with Eswatini recording the lowest 18 477 cumulative cases.

