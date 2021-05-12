Rwanda: Patriots Coach Confirms Rapper J. Cole on Club's Roster for Basketball Africa League

11 May 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Patriots Basketball Club head coach Alan Major has confirmed that US rapper J. Cole will be part of his squad for the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) inaugural season.

The competition kicks- off on May 16 and will run through May 30 at the Kigali Arena. It is the first professional league run by the NBA outside North America, and will feature 12 clubs from 12 different African countries.

#BREAKING: American rapper J. Cole @JColeNC is in Rwanda and could feature for local side Patriots at the upcoming Basketball Africa League. The New Times has learned he is on the club's roster for the competition. pic.twitter.com/mhHOBCAvhx

- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) May 9, 2021

J. Cole is one of four signings that Patriots have made to beef up their roster, along with Brandon Costner, Bush Wamutoka and Prince Ibeh Chinenye.

The world-renowned rapper may make his first appearance on Sunday against Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers, depending on whether he is selected.

J. Cole played basketball in high school and attempted to walk on at St. Johns while in college.

Times Sport first broke the news about his coming to Rwanda, and the possibility of him featuring for Patriots on Sunday, May 9.

Speaking to the national broadcaster on Monday, coach Alan Major confirmed the development.

By press time, we had not been able to reach Major to talk about the player's fitness level and whether he is fit to start on Sunday.

Patriots are pooled in Group A, alongside Tunisian side US-Monastir, Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers and GNBC of Madagascar.

Full-Squad:

Aristide Mugabe, Sedar Sagamba, Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Steven Havungintwari,Elie Kaje, Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Jean-Paul Ndoli, Bush Wamukota, Junior Kasongo, Joseph Bukuru, Didier Ishimwe, Sano Gasana, Prince Ibeh Chinenye and Leonard Hitayezu.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Kazungula Bridge Means Shorter Queues for Southern Africa
Nigerian Govt Tightens Covid-19 Measures
Gold Theft in Zimbabwe - a Huge Problem But Is It Getting Worse?
Cameroonian Women Go Back to Their Roots With Natural Afro Styles

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.