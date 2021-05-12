Rwanda: Patriots Coach Confirms Rapper J. Cole on Club's Roster for Basketball Africa League

Patriots Basketball Club head coach Alan Major has confirmed that US rapper J. Cole will be part of his squad for the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) inaugural season.

The competition kicks- off on May 16 and will run through May 30 at the Kigali Arena. It is the first professional league run by the NBA outside North America, and will feature 12 clubs from 12 different African countries.

J. Cole is one of four signings that Patriots have made to beef up their roster, along with Brandon Costner, Bush Wamutoka and Prince Ibeh Chinenye.

The world-renowned rapper may make his first appearance on Sunday against Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers, depending on whether he is selected.

J. Cole played basketball in high school and attempted to walk on at St. Johns while in college.

Times Sport first broke the news about his coming to Rwanda, and the possibility of him featuring for Patriots on Sunday, May 9.

Speaking to the national broadcaster on Monday, coach Alan Major confirmed the development.

By press time, we had not been able to reach Major to talk about the player's fitness level and whether he is fit to start on Sunday.

Patriots are pooled in Group A, alongside Tunisian side US-Monastir, Nigerian champions Rivers Hoopers and GNBC of Madagascar.

Full-Squad:

Aristide Mugabe, Sedar Sagamba, Dieudonne Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Steven Havungintwari,Elie Kaje, Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Jean-Paul Ndoli, Bush Wamukota, Junior Kasongo, Joseph Bukuru, Didier Ishimwe, Sano Gasana, Prince Ibeh Chinenye and Leonard Hitayezu.